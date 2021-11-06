STEWART, Bob M. "Pap"



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born in Willard, Kentucky, on September 17, 1936, the son of Mathias and Ambia Stewart. Bob served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. On April 1, 1960, in Hamilton he married Faye Richardson. He was employed as a union painter in Hamilton before moving to South Carolina with his late son, Eddie Ray Stewart, to work in the nuclear plants. After retiring he returned to Hamilton, and enjoyed his old time country songs, holidays, and collectable cars.



He is survived by his wife, Faye Stewart; two children, Tracy (Tim) Caldwell and Josh (Angie) Stewart; daughter-in-law,



Deborah Stewart; five grandchildren, Haley (Jeff) Beasley, Storm (Emma) Stewart, Savannah Caldwell, and Hayden and Hendrix Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Adelina and



Mathias "Matty" Stewart; very special great-great-niece,



Avery Faye Henson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Eddie and Ralph Stewart; and three



siblings.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, officiated by Dr. Rick Rhodus of West Side Baptist Church. Committal service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to West Side Baptist Church, 154 Gordon Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences can be made at



