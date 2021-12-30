STEWART, A. Dean



A. DEAN STEWART, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in West Milton, Ohio, on January 17, 1935, the son of the late Edward and Rhoda (Deeter) Stewart. In 1998, Dean retired from Navistar following 42 years of service. He was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Louise (Trimble) Stewart; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Jones; grandchildren,



Crystal (Brian) Murphy, Amanda Jones, Gideon (Rebecca) Jones, Hannah Jones, and Samuel Jones; and great-grandchildren, Noah Feurt and Kalia and Makalyn Murphy. Also surviving are his brothers, Mike Stewart, Steve (Jackie) Stewart and Bryan Kent (Susan) Stewart and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield, OH 45504. Dean's funeral service will be held in the church at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday with Pastor Melissa Potts presiding. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Maiden Lane Church of God. Memories and condolences may be shared at








