springfield-news-sun logo
X

STEVENS, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEVENS, Stephen L.

67, passed in his sleep on Sept. 9, 2021. He was born to Mary Hill on Oct. 29, 1953. Stephen was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harvey Hayes, his sister, Elizabeth Kubes, and his mother, Mary Hill. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Malissa, his son, Jonathyn (Tena), and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Kimberly, also his brother, Howard. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. We wish to thank Kindred Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave him. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BARLOW, Robert
2
ARTHUR, Milton
3
MOBERLY, William
4
Lecklider, Pamela
5
CAUDILL, Elizabeth
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top