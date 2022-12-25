STEVENS, Marilyn Diane



71, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born May 24, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Robert L. and Mildred I. (Taggart) Stevenson. Marilyn graduated Northwestern High School and was a registered nurse in the Springfield area for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, gardening, and never hesitated to help friends and family in need. Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, Tony A. Stevens; two children, Christopher (Sarah Bay) Stevens, Katilyn (Justin Stanek) Stevens; two grandchildren Elizabeth and Lillian; and four siblings, Linda (Martin) Sacher, Dayton, Paul E. Stevenson, Los Angeles, California, Karen Rust, Springfield, and Lori (Bob) Carnes, Bellefontaine. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private funeral service with family and close friends will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Marilyn's mother. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

