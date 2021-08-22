STEVENS, Irene Olivia Jean "Jeanie"



Of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, "Teddies" Class of 1968. She was a devoted



Jehovah's Witness for 47 years. She was born on September 2, 1950, to the late Samuel and Annie Mae Johnson, but raised by her late grandmother,



Olivia Long and late grandfather, Joe Bryson. Preceded in death also by brothers, Robert "Bobby" Shaw, Samuel "Jerome" Johnson; sisters, Carmen Johnson, Elvena "Anita" Caldwell. She is survived by her



loving husband of 54 years, Gregory Stevens; children, Darius Sr. and Della Stevens, Greggina Madera; grandchildren,



Dorian, Darius Jr. and DeAisha Stevens, Kilvio and Kelim Madera; great-granddaughters, Tyler and Te'Aja Stevens;



devoted sister, Della Shaw, along with sisters, Ollie Yvonne Johnson, Tammy Adkins, Dora Johnson, Annie Mae Lee; brothers, Curtis Johnson, Michael Finley; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 12 noon Monday, August 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Bro. Bryan



Cameron officiating. Calling hour 11am-12pm. (Mask



Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-



Services-102620271622310/

