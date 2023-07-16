Stevens, Deborah Anne



Deborah Anne Stevens, passed away on Monday, 10 July, 2023, age 67. She was born in Hampton Virginia. Daughter of Clarence and Felissa Crockett. After graduating from Sumter HS, SC, she attended USC, SC, where she met her husband Charles. They were married in 1977. Charles was assigned to WPAFB. They later settled in the Dayton area. They had 2 children, 3 grandchildren. She earned her BA from WSU. She worked for DMCL and DPS. She was active in her community as a band mom and Girl Scout leader for 2 generations. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm. https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/266002/Deborah-Stevens/Dayton-OH



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com