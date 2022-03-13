STEVENS, August James



August James Stevens was born at 16 weeks gestation on March 4, 2022, at 9:49am. August died in the arms of his parents at home on March 4, 2022, at 10:23am. Gus is the son of Billie Jo and Natasha Stevens. He is the answer to their prayers and they waited for his birth with joyful expectations. During his brief life on earth, he was held close by his parents. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Gus will forever be remembered and loved by his parents, Natasha and Billie Jo; special friend, Logan; brother, Jaykob Daniel Cave-Stevens; grandparents, Paul (Julia) Kelley, Lonnie Fannin and Clyde (Elara) Stevens; along with several aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Gus was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cathy Fannin; grandfather, James Williams; and sibling, Beatrice Josephine Stevens. The parents have opened their home to friends and family for visiting throughout the coming weeks. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted to provide tender, loving care for Gus and his family during their time of need. Words of comfort may be shared to August's family by visiting



