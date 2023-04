Stevens, Allan G.



STEVENS, Allan G., age 71 of Centerville, suddenly passed Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He is survived by his parents, sister, three brothers, his loving wife of 43 years, four children and 13 grandchildren. Visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday April 27, 2023 at The Church of the Latter-day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459, with the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com