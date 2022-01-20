STEVENART,



Randy Michael



Age 58, of West Milton, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 8, 1963, to the late Norbert and Clara (Kunst) Stevenart in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and Thomas Stevenart. He is survived by his children Jacob Stevenart and Emily Stevenart and their mother Shannon Stevenart. He will also be missed and remembered by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tobe and Carol Haworth, sister-in-law Sheri Haworth (Jeff), and longtime caregiver and friend Brooks Bambic. Randy was very much loved by his family and friends. He courageously fought a long term illness for many years. He lived for his children whom he loved more than anything. Randy was a 1981 graduate of Milton Union High School. He enjoyed bowling, swimming, and spending time with friends. Randy's favorite pastime was spending time with his children. A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday,



January 23, 2022, at the Hale House, 320 N. Miami St., West Milton, OH 45383. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal organization of one's choice in honor of Randy's love of animals. Online memories of Randy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

