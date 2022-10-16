STEVELEY, Linda Louise



Linda Louise Steveley, 80, of Centerville, passed away October 9, 2022, in her home. She was born September 12, 1942, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of William Paul and Mary Margaret (Pring) Hill. Mrs. Steveley enjoyed making jewelry, crafting, working with flowers and making floral wreaths. She had been employed at Hollywood Casino. Survivors include her beloved husband of 24 years; Timothy P. Steveley, two children; Robin (Jeff) Coffey and A'ndrea (Jeffrey) Spencer, grandchildren; Katie (Kevin), Ryan, Bailey, Rebecca (Larry), Jeremy (Chrissy), Christina (Robert), Courtney (Phil), Sarah and Wayne, great grandchildren; Joe, Oliver, Nevaeh, Nate, Austin, Cody, Logan, Madison, Maridel, Thomas, Kennedy and Jackson, one brother; Doug (Diana) Vincent and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Cindy McCall, a grandson; Kevin, brothers; Don Brown and Jim Brown and her parents. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linda's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

