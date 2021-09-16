STERZENBACH,



Charlotte Ethel



Charlotte Ethel Sterzenbach, age 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021, with family by her side. She was born on January 22, 1939, in Jackson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Delbert and Dahlia (Tussey) Adkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman C. Sterzenbach in 2007; siblings, Charlie, Harvey, James, Richard, Joe, Sis, Liz and Bonnie; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Sterzenbach.



She is survived by her loving children, Suzi (Bob) Forshey, Bob (Cindy) Sterzenbach, Bill (Amy) Sterzenbach and Lou (Krista) Sterzenbach; grandchildren, Travis (Jessica), Curt (Sandy), Mike, Brandy (Justin), Zach, Rebekah, TJ (Amanda), Nathan, Ryan and Alex; great-grandchildren, Neveah, Parker, Tanner, Blake, Oaklynn, Micah and Beckett; sister, Eliza Ricks; sister-in-law, Jeanett Adkins; special nieces, Yvonne Bryant, Kim



(Jason) Skinner and their daughters, Allee and Toree and nieces Lora, Sandra, Connie and Heather; special friend, Virginia Henson; and many more nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



Charlotte was a long-time member of the Vineyard Church of Northridge. She was currently residing at Springfield Assisted Living where she was very active in the facility and gained many friends. She loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener, enjoyed painting and reading and was very creative and crafty. Her ability to envision something and follow through with the creation, no matter how little she had to make it with, always fascinated her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling and was a part of many leagues at the Northridge Lanes and one of her favorite pastimes was game night with her sisters. Charlotte was a fun and lovable mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. The memories created with her will forever be cherished by those who loved her.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 11a.m. -12:30p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center with a memorial service to celebrate her life beginning at 12:30p.m. Pastor Neil Haney will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Charlotte's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Springfield Assisted Living and Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice for the compassionate care and love they provided during these difficult times.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



