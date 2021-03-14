STEPHENSON, Janet Lynn



76 passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, March 6. She was born on June 4, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to the late Florian and Ruby Salutz. Also preceding her in death was brother-in-law Sherman Saylor. She is survived by her



beloved husband John and their cat Marley. They were



married at St. James Episcopal Church in Piqua, Ohio, 52 years ago. Janet is also survived by her two sisters, Susan Richey and Carol Saylor who loved her dearly. She was a cherished aunt of nephew Steven (Cindy) Richey, and nieces Julie (Eugene) Talbot, Shelly Sheipline and fiance Franklin Stewart, Krista (Chris) Mitchell, Kelly (Gerard) Abood, 12 great-nephews and nieces and 4 great-great-nephews and nieces. She is also



survived by her brother-in-law, Dennis (Pamela) Stephenson, two nieces Ginger (Matt) Willis and Cassie (Tony) Coletta, 7 great-nephews and nieces and one great-great-nephew. Janet was an active member of The Kettering Optimist Club since 2003. She served on various committees; a favorite being



Diva's Day Out. This annual fundraiser supports The Kettering Backpack Program which currently serves over 700 hungry children in her community. Janet's hobbies and interests were, flower gardening, knitting, reading and playing Words With Friends. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin to visit relatives. Janet's love for animals was an important part of who she was. She was a supporter of the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness



Center. In the past she fostered kittens until they were placed in loving homes. Her own sweet cat Dylan preceded her in death. Janet graduated from New Bremen High School in New Bremen, Ohio. Before retirement she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the General Manager of Towne & Country Shopping Center in Kettering, Ohio. The Tobias Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. Because of COVID-19



restrictions, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please give in Memory of Janet, to the Kettering Backpack Program, P.O Box 86, Dayton, Ohio 45409-0086 or at



www.ketteringbackpack.org