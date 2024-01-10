Stephenson (Brugger), Carmelita M.



Stephenson, Carmelita M., 90, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024. Carmelita was born July 16, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John Leo and Elsie V. (Quinn) Brugger. She was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include four children, Kenneth (Natalie) Stephenson, Karen (Brian) Solenthaler, Kathleen McCully and Kirk (Aubrey) Stephenson; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence in 1998; one brother and three sisters; and one daughter-in-law. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



