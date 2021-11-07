STEPHENS, Theresa G.



Age 68, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Power House of Faith Church, 500 Edison St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Ruthie M. Sanford officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

