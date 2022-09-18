STEPHENS, Robert E.



Robert E. Stephens "Bob", 93, took his last breath listening to The Ohio State University "OSU" Marching Band's "Buckeye Battle Cry" on August 23, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL. Born in Columbus, OH, on October 20, 1928, to the late Catherine ("Rena" Gilmore) and Paul Stephens, he was preceded in death by his beloved aunts, Louretta, Ellen Marie (Nell) and Beatrice Delphine Gilmore, and his uncle George "Willie" Gilmore with whom he spent his teenage summers in Barton, ND, working the family farm. Bob graduated from Chaminade High School. He married and divorced the late Wilma Rose Stephens and is survived by their daughter, Teresa A. Ritchie. He is also survived by his cousin Patricia Gilmore Bye, her family, and many other cousins. In 1975, Bob met his second wife, the late Patricia Ann Muth "Pat" when they served on the Dayton Divorced Catholics Club Steering Committee. Bob, a polio survivor, consistently worked full-time as an institutional food sales representative, security guard and owned R.E.S. construction company which laid the cement foundation to the Dayton International Peace Museum when it was first at the Pollack House, on Monument Ave. Despite his health challenges, Bob remained active until the last year of his life. At 70 years old he traveled overseas for the first time to Turkey with Pat and her daughter, Marie Fortini, PhD. At almost 90 years old, with Marie and her late husband, Gary L. Stroebel, he rafted at Yellow Stone Park on his first trip back to Barton, ND, in over 40 years. Aside from cheering the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team, he followed the Bengals, OSU and Notre Dame University football teams. With his unaffected and "non-dominant" arm/hand he enjoyed drawing cartoons. Bob also built model cars, airplanes and tanks. Bob was an avid WWII and Civil War historian. He also appreciated the performing arts and meeting people from various cultures and beliefs - attending events sponsored by local interfaith organizations. Bob is also survived by his beloved, pooch, Mr. Simba one of many pets he and Pat adopted during their long marriage. Christian burial - September 23, 2022, 2:30pm at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to OSU-Wexner Medical Center Neurology Department or your favorite animal rescue association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com