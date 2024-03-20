Stephens, Nancy



Nancy Lee Stephens age 91, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024. She was born July 2, 1932, to the late Frank and Helen (Streamas) White. Nancy married James Carl Stephens, Sr. on January 23, 1960. Nancy was a Valedictorian graduate of Ross High School in 1950. For many years, Nancy was a bookkeeper for Fiehrer Motors, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Oxford Chapter for over 30 years, and loved farm life. Nancy is survived by her son, James (Martha Smith) Carl Stephens, Jr.; daughter, Judy (Steve) Ingram; grandchildren, Michael (Amber) Ingram and Ashley Fromme; her four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Gabriel, Nicholas, and Kevin. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Stephen Sr. in 2003; her parents, Frank and Helen White. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service and Eastern Star service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ted Loman, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt.4. Burial to follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to Knights Templar Eye Foundation, https://www.ktef.org/donation-selection. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



