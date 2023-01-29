STEPHENS, Martha K.



96, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen Health Campus on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born in Shadyside, Ohio, on June 13, 1926, the daughter of the late David T. and Hazel R. (Hawley) Keyser. Martha was a graduate of Muskingum College and The Ohio State University, and she worked as a guidance counselor at Shawnee High School for many years. She was a member of High St. United Methodist Church and was a long-time supporter of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Martha is survived by her children, Gretchen L. Stephens (Tom Daniel), Cynthia A. Stoop (Christoph), M. Maureen Case, D. Alan Stephens (Patti), and P. Evan Stephens (Sallie); fourteen grandchildren, Samantha Stephens-Walter (Jason), Nathan Stephens (Melissa), Christiaan Stoop (Corrin), Callista Stoop, Alicia Laughbaum (Neil), Joel Reese (Lisa), Emma Atwood (Michael), Stephen Reese, Abigail McNeil (Graham), Molly Woodling (Craig), Logan Reese, Elizabeth DeWitt (Brett), Natalie Pitchford (Tim), and Wyatt Stephens; twenty five great-grandchildren; and cousin, Jack Hawkins (Karen). She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles W. Stephens and son, C. Nathan Stephens. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial gift may be made to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 1374, Springfield, Ohio 45501 or High Street United Methodist Church, 230 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



