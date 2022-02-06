STEPHENS, Charles



"Fred"



Age 67 of Beavercreek, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Hospice after battling Alzheimer's. He retired after 35 years with NCR Security. He was a life-long member of Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, and a 1973 graduate of Beavercreek High School. He was a member of the ALPCA #3532 and was active in Boy Scouts of America Troop 56 for many years. Survived by his wife Debbie of 45 years, sons Charles Ryan (Lauren), Eric (Jen) and Christopher, sisters Kathy (Steve) Grant and Sandy (Chris) Jenkins, grandchildren Emma Stephens, Makenna Stephens, and Cole Richards. Family to receive friends Wednesday,



February 9, 2022, from 12:00PM until the time of service at 1:00PM at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel; with Pastor Steve Grant Officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren. A private family burial will be held at a later date. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

