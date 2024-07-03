Stephens, Byron

Stephens, Byron

Byron H. Stephens, Age 60, of Dayton passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024, following a lengthy illness. Byron was preceded in death by his father, Luther H. Stephens, mother, Flora Stephens; daughter, Brandy, sister, Stephanie Stephens; brothers, Luther, Gary and uncle, Ralph Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memory; son Byron Stephens; brother, Paul Stephens; devoted friend and mother of his children, Wanda Waggoner, childhood friends, Gordon (Flash) Melvin and Junior (June) Terry, II and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service 1 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2024 at BETHESDA TEMPLE CHURCH, 3701 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

