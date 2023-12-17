Stellini, Edward, Colonel, USAF Retired



On December 8th, 2023, Edward Stellini, age 94 slipped the surly bonds of earth and flew West on his final sortie to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Harriet, the Wind Beneath His Wings. He was preceded in death by his Maltese immigrant parents; Harriet, his wife of 53 years; and his brothers Charley, Joe, and John. He leaves behind his daughters Barbara (Michael) Schroeder, Sandra (Sherman) Wiegel, Deborah (Mark) Riedel, his son, Edward, and his grandchildren, Sam, Miranda, Sydney, Grant, Joey, and Lauren. He graduated from Henry Ford Trade School and Northern High School later attending Wayne University, graduating with a BFA degree in Industrial Design. He was employed at GM Fisher Body Division until enlisting in the United States Air Force at the start of the Korean War. During the war, Ed flew combat and photo reconnaissance missions until the end of the conflict in 1951. After the war, Ed remained in the Air Force where he would later meet, fall in love and in June 1957 marry the former Ms. Harriet Martin. Ed experienced many adventures and challenges during his Air Force career. However, the most memorable moment took place when he attended the 14th Annual Doolittle Raider Reunion. Ed was thrilled to be able to meet his pilot role model, General James Doolittle, who he had admired since his teen years and was a driving factor behind him wanting to someday become a pilot. During his Air Force career, Ed had over 4,000 flight hours in 21 different military aircraft. His awards include two Legions of Merit Medals, the Bronze Star Medal, two Air Force Commendation Medals and one Air Medal. He was stationed in and visited 22 countries. Upon his retirement, after 29 years of dedicated military service, Ed transitioned to the civilian sector as a defense contractor until settling into full retirement in 1995. In retirement, Ed's enjoyed his time being with his wife, children, and grandchildren and in keeping in touch with his many friends around the country via email and attending bi-annual flying school reunions. He also found pleasure in writing and taking care of his Golden Retrievers, of which he raised four over the years. The family will receive friends at St Luke Catholic Church, North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek OH, from 9:30 - 10:30 on Wednesday December 20, 2023. The visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from 10:30 to 11:30. Immediately following the mass will be an Interment in Mount Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek Ohio. Condolences can be left for the family at <https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/271494>. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org), or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://www.t2t.org).



