springfield-news-sun logo
X

STEGNER, Ralph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEGNER, Ralph W.

Age 93, of Fairborn, Ohio, peacefully passed away on

October 10, 2021, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 30th at Belton Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow. Ralph would never fault you for missing if you are attending the OSU-Penn St. game. Go Bucks! Condolences may be to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
ADAMS, Beatrice
3
SCOTT, Betty
4
Throckmorton, Don
5
BOGER, LOUISE
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top