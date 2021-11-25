STEGMAN, Pamela L.



"Pam"



Age 73, of Washington Township, passed away after a short illness, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Kettering Health Main Campus. Over the years, Pam was the Executive Vice President for Stegman's Fine Furniture and Interiors and currently for Marble Dimensions Worldwide. Pam and her husband, David, traveled extensively for business and pleasure throughout the years. Whether it was enjoying a late evening paella in Spain, shopping for antiques in Shanghai, running into Ozzy Osbourne in Stockholm or



sailing in the Caribbean, Pam was always up for an adventure. Closer to home, Pam always loved to reconnect with her



extended family in Baltimore and Ocean City, Maryland. She volunteered for many years at St. Charles Borromeo, Alter High School and Centerville City Schools. Pam and her



husband, David, have been active members of Moraine Country Club, where they enjoyed many great times and made many lasting friendships. Pam was also a member of the Nine Hole Group and Investors Forum at MCC.



However, her greatest role in life was as a wife, mother and, later, grandmother. Her devotion to family was tangible, deep and felt by all. Her family could not have asked for a better wife, Mom or Grammy/Hunny. Always supportive, never too quick to judge and ready with a hug, she truly was our North Star and we know that she will continue to guide us with her spirit.



Pam was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jacqueline Matherly; sister, Renée Matherly; and brother, John B. Matherly. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David W.; son and daughter-in-law, David and Mollie Stegman; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jason Meta; grandchildren, Erin and William (Will) Stegman, James (J.D.) Meta; her beloved cousins and extended family in Maryland and many friends.



Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. with



Father Paul Ruwe, celebrant. Entombment at Calvary



Cemetery. After the service at Calvary Cemetery, the family will receive friends at the Moraine Country Club for a Celebration of Life from 1:30 until 4:30 PM. Everyone is encouraged to attend Pam's Celebration of Life and raise a glass to honor a life exceptionally well lived.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pamela L. and David W. Stegman Charitable Fund to Benefit Children, Fund # 8753 c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Contributions may be made online or envelopes will be available at the Mass and Celebration of Life. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

