STEFFEN, Alice A.



Age 99 and 9 days of St. Leonard's Community passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband John Steffen, parents Dominick and Lucia Curcio, 1 brother and 3 sisters and their spouses, a son-in-law, 1 nephew and 2 nieces. Survivors include children, Bonnie (Ron)



Hershey, Lisa (John) Mock, Judy Dalton, Jane (Virgil) Morris, Jack (Judy) Steffen, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. Alice worked for many years for the Dayton Public Schools, sang in the funeral choir at St. Anthony Catholic Church and volunteered for many different organizations. Mass of Christian burial 11 am Wednesday, February 23 at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd Centerville, Ohio 45458. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 pm Tuesday at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave Dayton, Ohio 45429. The family would like to send a Thank You to Ohio's Hospice for their amazing care and a special thanks to Diane from



Visiting Angels. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice in Alice's memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

