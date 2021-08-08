STEFANICS, Jesse Rudolph



(November 15, 1924-



February 22, 2021)





Memorial Mass to be held at St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, OH 45458 on Tuesday, August 17th, 11:00 am. Jesse Rudolph Stefanics, 96, was a resident at StLeonard Living Community, Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio). Jesse was born in Leechburg, PA, onNovember 15, 1924, to George and Mary (Boronyak) Stefanics who were originally from Hungary. After graduating from high school in 1943, he entered the Army Air Corps as anaviation cadet and served proudly until 1946. He became alicensed aircraft mechanic, FAA authorized inspector, and commercial pilot spending his career working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a mechanic and museum restoration specialist. Jesse was Post Commander of the DAV Chapter 9 in Dayton, Ohio, from 1983-2003. He belonged to the American Legion Post 675, the Dayton Hungarian Club, the William Penn Foundation, and the New Carlisle Flying Angels. Jesse was a dedicated volunteer at the Dayton VA for 35 years with over 8,000 hours of service. Jesse was married for 66 years to the late Mary Louise Stefanics (Joscak) and is survived by his three children: Elizabeth Stefanics of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Michael Stefanics (Kay Hohner-Stefanics) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and George Stefanics of Dayton, Ohio. Jesse has five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephew. Jesse also has three sisters: the late Ethel (George) Vance of Dayton, Ohio, Charlotte Stefanics of Dayton, Ohio, and Mary Alvira (Cornel) Somogy of Dayton, Ohio. Burial has taken place at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.