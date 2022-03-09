STEELY, Homer



Age 79, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Astoria Rehab and Nursing Facility in Germantown, Ohio. He was born in



Leslie County, Kentucky, on



November 21, 1942, to the late Joe and Ethel Steely (White). Homer retired from Delphi/GM after 30 years of service as a master electrician.



To know Homer was to know a stubborn and determined man. He always took care of his family and although he wasn't an affectionate soul, you knew he loved you deeply.



On March 12, 1964, he married his soul mate Edith H. Steely (Wade) in Cincinnati, Ohio, who preceded him in death in 1996 after 32 years of marriage. Homer was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, JL, Robert, Herman, Thelma,



Imogene, and Alma.



He is survived by his children, Melissa (Douglas) Bruck, Susan (Jimmy) Worden, and Scott (Katie) Steely; grandchildren, Korey (Ashley), Samantha (Blaine), Allyson, Joey, and Lexie; and 5 great-grandchildren.



Homer's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Astoria Rehab and Nursing, as well as Ohio Valley Hospice for the tremendous care they gave to Homer.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E.



Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will



immediately follow at 12:00 pm with Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Steely family.



