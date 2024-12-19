Steele, Paul L.



Age 82 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2024 at 12:20 am at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Warren L. and Ruth Alberta (Kehr) Steele. He was educated in the Fairfield Schools, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1960 and Miami University in 1973, with a business degree. He was employed by the City of Hamilton, as Senior Analyst Programmer from 1966 until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. Paul enjoyed living in both Fairfield, Ohio and Ft. Myers Beach, Florida after retirement. He is survived by his partner, Jose Contreras; his son, Timothy Wayne Steele; grandchildren, Lauren, Courtney and Brett; one great granddaughter; sister, Carolyn Kelley; also many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, December 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Burial in Venice Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.



