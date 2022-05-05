springfield-news-sun logo
X

STEELE, Ethel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STEELE, Ethel

Ethel Steele, 78, passed away May 2, 2022, at her home in Dayton, Ohio. She was born April 13, 1944, in Mobile, Alabama. She was a graduate of Wilbur-Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio, and retired from Chrysler Motor Company. Ethel is preceded in death by her son, Tremain Steele; her

parents, Cleophis and Emily Steele; and her siblings, Rose Harris, Cleophis Steele, Clifford Steele, and Mary Conley; her nephews, Todd and Larry. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Joskeeton Steele of

Columbus, Ohio; her granddaughters, Santana Steele of

Columbus, Ohio, and Asya Whitehead of Columbus, Ohio; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ethel will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ROBERTS, Harold
2
BRAMMER, Donald
3
CALLAHAN, William
4
Joan, Joan
5
MOLLOHAN, Garl
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top