STEELE, Charles Conklin



74, of Jamestown, Ohio, went to meet his Lord on September 13, 2021. Charles was born on November 17, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio, son of Bernard and



Martha Steele. Charles was a graduate of Xenia High School. He attended Central State



University where he was part of their ROTC program, a percussionist in their marching band and earned his degree in secondary education. Charles then enlisted into the Army on April 2, 1969, and served overseas in the Vietnam War as a second lieutenant. His time in the military was cut short when his father passed away and he returned to care for his mother and the family farm. It was at this time he met his wife Marsha and after only dating for a month and a half they became engaged and were married on June 24, 1972. They were married for 49 years. Charles worked in secondary education for a short period of time teaching shop class and passing on his passion for woodworking to his students before becoming a full time farmer. He was a devoted husband and father making sure to be at every sporting event his children participated in, helping with 4-H livestock projects and building various needs his wife would have for her classroom. He had a passion for history and many summers were spent on Civil War battle fields participating in living history events with the 35th OVI. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Martha Steele and his wife of 49 years, Marsha Steele. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (William) Eldridge of Jamestown and Amy (Scott)



Pickens of Xenia and 4 grandchildren Kaitlyn and Isaac



Crawford, Carissa Rubio, and Olivia Eldridge.

