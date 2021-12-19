STEARN, Roberta Lynn



79, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at West Chester Hospital. She was born on Sunday, October 18, 1942, in Albany, KY, to William Shelby Stearns and Lula



Mildred Davis. Roberta is



survived by her daughter;



Pamela Stang, son; Scott



(Teresa) Stang, son; Robert E. (Robyn) Stang, grandchildren; John Brunemann, Jason Brunemann, Robert A. Stang, Jacob Stang, Jessica Stang and Rebecca Stang, great-grandchildren; John Kyle Brunemann and Hayden Brunemann, great-great-grandchild; John Cooper Brunemann, former spouse; Andrew Stang. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Bethany United Methodist Church, 6388 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Bill Bowdle officiating. The family will



receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Otterbein



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Otterbein Lebanon Senior Life Community or your favorite charity.


