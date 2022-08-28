STAUFFER, Ruth Elaine



Ruth Elaine Stauffer, passed away Aug 21 at the age of 92. She was born in Kansas, the second daughter of Olive and Edgar Stauffer, grew up in Sebring, FL, where she graduated from Sebring High School. She received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bridgewater College, VA, where she also starred in music choirs and presentations, and a Master's Degree from Wright State University. She taught school in Pleasant Hill, OH, Trotwood, OH, and in the Dayton, OH, School system at Gardendale, Edison, and Fairview. Elaine lived two years in Germany in the late 50's where she served in Brethren Volunteer Service organizing work camps. She sang in the Dayton Women's Choir for many years and was a long time member of Mack Memorial Church of the Brethren, Dayton. She had a special love for little children, especially the nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed by the host of friends she made in music groups, rug hooking activities, book clubs, and charitable and church involvement. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Stauffer Flory. She is survived by her sister, Ramona Stauffer Cann, nephew Kenneth Flory of Baton Rouge, LA, niece Judy Flory Dunn of CA, nephew Dan Flory of FL, and MI, niece Jennifer Cann Kadis of MD, nephew David Cann of Dayton, nephew Jonathan Cann of Dayton, and 8 great-nieces and nephews and their children. As per Elaine's wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, Smile Train. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



