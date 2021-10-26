STAUB, Norman Thomas



Norman Thomas Staub of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the age of 84. Norm died peacefully with his beloved wife Caroline and his 4 children by his side.



Norman was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 5, 1937, to Lawrence and Elizabeth Staub. The fourth of six children, Norm graduated from Chaminade High School, class of 1955. After graduation, he became a pattern maker. He would later go into business with his older brother, Tony and together they built a successful company first as Dayton Scale Model Co. and ending as Starwin Industries.



He married the love of his life, Caroline on August 16, 1958, and together they spent 63 years building a wonderful life. Norm will be remembered as a loving husband, supportive



father, fun grandpa and crazy great-paw. He had a passion for wood working and created a hobby of making maple



syrup which was enjoyed by many. Norm never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms and a great big kiss. What he treasured most was his family.



Norm was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ben Staub. He is survived by his wife Caroline Susan Staub (Marshall), Children Debbie (Mike) Davis, Kathy Joly, Chris



(Angela) Staub, and Michael (Kim) Staub; Grandchildren



Lindsey (David) Escobar, Melissa (Anthony) Gross, Christian Staub, Alicia (Jeremy) Staub, Nina Staub, Morgan Joly,



Cameron Joly, Alex Staub, and Cole Staub; Great-grandchildren Charlie, Avery, and Olivia Escobar, Ady and



Myla Tackis, Ethan and Audrey Gross and one on the way; Brothers Larry (Terry) Staub, Tony Staub, and Dave (Liz) Staub and Sister Betty (Mike) Gallagher; numerous nieces and



nephews; and many many friends.



A visitation for Norm is planned for Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will be at Tobias



Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Burial will at



Calvary Cemetery.



A special thanks to Nurse Cathy for her special care of Norm during his illness.



In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Norm's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Miami Valley Meals, a nonprofit organization that recovers and transforms donated food to provide bulk meals to organizations that feed the hungry in the Miami Valley. Please send all donations to Miami Valley Meals, c/o Bill Evans, 428 South Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45402 or to a charity of your choice.

