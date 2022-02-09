STAUB, Anthony

STAUB, Sr., Anthony F.



Anthony was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 19, 1932. He was the second of six children born to Elizabeth and Lawrence Staub. He graduated from



Chaminade High School, Class of 1950. After graduating he became a pattern maker and went into business with his younger brother Norman and together, they built the very successful Dayton Scale Model which later became Starwin Industries. Anthony was happily married twice, once to Joan Driscoll for 33 1/2 years and his second marriage was to Karen Milnes for 29 years.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers Benjamin and Norman Staub. He is survived by his 3 children, Susie (Doug) Kohnen, Anthony Staub, Jr. and



Theodore Staub and 4 stepchildren, Jennifer, John, Katie and Sara Higgins, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral will be held at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH, on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Noon. Visitation will be 10:30 am-Noon at the church.



In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Anthony's commitment to family and charity may donate to MiamiValleyMeals.org, c/o Bill Evans, 428 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, OH 45402.

