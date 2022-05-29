STATON, Judith

STATON (nee McDowell), Judith Diane



April 6, 1947 ~ May 13, 2022 (age 75)



Judy Staton was born in Middletown, Ohio, to parents



Marguerite (nee Dihrkop) and Charles McDowell on April 6, 1947. She grew up in Middletown and later attended



Miami University where she graduated with a Bachelor's



Degree in Education. Judy spent twenty-eight years as a loving teacher, with the greater part of her career spent at Talawanda Middle School.



She had many interests but she was known for her love of animals of all kinds; international travel to Europe and in



particular her favorite destination of Poros, Greece; and shopping with a special attention given to furniture and decor. However, her greatest love and deepest devotion was for her family. She was the greatest mom and her children were her whole world.



Judy is the beloved wife of Wayne Staton; devoted mother of Joshua (Mindy) Staton and Erica Staton; loving sister of



William (Susan) McDowell, James (Ginger) Smith and Cindy (James) Schmit; dear aunt of Trey McDowell and Leslie (Dutch) Fox.



Judy was the glue of her beloved family and she will be deeply missed. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Judy's farm, 10720 Morning Sun, College Corner, Ohio, on Saturday, June 4th from 4 pm until 9 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

