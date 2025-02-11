Staton, Daniel



Daniel Staton, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Daniel was born in Estel County, Kentucky on March 10, 1935 to Horace Staton and Reashy (Estes) Staton. He was a member of the Freemasons in Phoenix, Arizona for over 55 years. Daniel loved his garden, telling jokes, and spending time with his family. Daniel is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia Staton; sons, Danny (Vicki) Staton and Greg (Gina) Staton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Ruby) Staton and Paul (Becky) Staton; daughter-in-law, Lorry Staton; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Reashy Staton; sons, Daniel Ray Staton and Randall Staton; granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Staton; brothers, Bob Staton, Claude Staton, Charles Staton and Clint Staton; and sister, Helen Staton. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ron Hollandsworth officiating. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or St Rita School for the Deaf.



