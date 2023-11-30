Starnes, Robert "Bob"



Beloved husband of the late Annette Starnes. Devoted father of Jeffrey (Christina), Mark (Stacey), and Amy. Loving grandfather of Bobby (Nikki), Joey (Lauren), Hannah, and Andrew. Great grandfather of Jack. Dear brother of Richard (the late Keiko) Starnes, and the late David Starnes. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Virginia (nee Lyda) Starnes. Bob will also be greatly missed by his good chihuahua buddy, Leo. Bob retired as Vice President at Western & Southern Life Insurance Company after 40 years of service. He was a 1954 graduate of Hendersonville High School in North Carolina, a 1958 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and he received his MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati. Bob was a devoted Tarheel fan to the end and he bled Tarheel blue. Bob passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at the age of 86. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 W Sharon Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45240 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4665 Cornell Rd., Ste 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com



