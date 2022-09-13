STARLINE, Nicole

STARLINE (nee Jeffries), Nicole E.



Age 42, residing in Dayton, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 1, 2022, after bravely fighting stage 4 breast cancer. Nicole, born on February 28, 1980, grew up in Dayton and in 2006 earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Wright State University. Nicole is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Tyler D. Starline, son Tobias D. Starline (age 19), daughter Anastasia R. Starline (age 16), parents Richard R. Jeffries and mother Christine Jeffries (nee Lacey), her several cats, her coworkers from CVS Pharmacy, and many friends. Visitation will be held at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr in Vandalia, Ohio on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A funeral will be held thereafter, and a Celebration of Life carry-in meal will be offered at Vandalia Masonic Lodge located at 246 N. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio.

