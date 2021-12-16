STAPLES, WILLIAM

STAPLES, Jr., William L. "Bill"



William L. Staples, Jr. "Bill", age 74 of Dayton, passed away December 13, 2021. He was born on November 17, 1947, in Richmond, VA, to the late William Sr. and Helen (Crute)



Staples. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Susan C. Staples.



He is survived by his loving wife, Karen "KK" Staples; daughters, Kari M. (Melinda S. Moore) Staples, Casey E. (Ashley L. Seybold) Staples and Kelly S. (Aaron) Brubaker; granddaughter, Cameron E. Staples; brother, David K. (Lorie) Staples and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Bill was an avid collector of Speedy Rewards Points and was always looking for a great deal to negotiate. When he wasn't bargaining for a good price, he enjoyed relaxing in his recliner with Kramer, watching NASCAR and surfing the web on his tablet. He loved taking care of his girls and making sure they always had their windshield wipers and fluid for Christmas.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Miami Valley Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio and Buckeye Davita Dialysis Center for all their care, compassion and most importantly putting up with Bill.



Family will receive guest for a memorial gathering from 1-3 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459).



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in Bill's memory.



