STAPLES, Karen S. "KK"



67, of Centerville, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born May 23, 1955, in Dayton, to the late Edwin and Luella (Hay) Leen.



She graduated from Altar High School in 1973. She earned her bachelors degree in education from Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa.



KK enjoyed spending time reading, traveling to the beach, attending sporting events for her kids, going to concerts, and spoiling her granddaughter and dogs. She made her daily trip to MacDigger's Pub to submit her weekly NASCAR or NFL picks. She was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and spent many Sundays yelling at the TV. She was the best cook and enjoyed trying new recipes, much to the detriment of her family sometimes. We will remember her for her sense of humor, unwavering devotion to her daughters, and her ability to voice her opinions and the inability to sensor it.



She leaves behind a loving family, including her children, Kari Staples, Casey (Ashley Seybold) Staples, Kelly (Aaron) Brubaker, and Kramer; granddaughter, Cameron Staples; granddogs, Hudson, Homer, Hayley, Stella, Rudy, and Lucy; siblings, Michael Leen and Scott Leen; and countless friends and family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William "Bill" Staples; a brother, Steven Leen; sister-in-law, Jackie Leen; a nephew, Jason Leen; and a niece, Shannon Leen.



Family will receive guests for a memorial gathering from 5:00 - 8:00PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459).



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital in KK's memory.

