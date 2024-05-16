Stanziano, Edward Lawrence "Chef"



Edward "Chef" Lawrence Stanziano, age 77, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Italian immigrants Domenic and Clara (Annandono) Stanziano, he attended Cuyahoga Community College, received his BA from the University of Akron, and his master's degree from the University of Dayton. Edward was employed at F.W Albrecht Grocery Co. for 15 years before moving to Clayton, Ohio. Chef taught Culinary Arts for 25 years at Miami Valley Career Technology Center. One of his joys in life was seeing previous students or their parents and hearing about their recent accomplishments. He was a member of the Culinary Institute of America. Edward was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and Precious Blood Catholic Church in Trotwood. Chef was a lifetime follower of the Browns, the Reds, and definitely The Ohio State Football team. Preceded in death by parents, brothers: Eugene and E. Joseph and sister-in-law: Delores. Edward leaves behind his wife Kathryn (Straight) of 50 years, sons: Douglas (Renetha), Dominic, and Damian, and grandsons: Victor, Angelo, and Leondo, sisters-in-law: Audrey (Joe Stanziano) and Vivian (Larry Frain), brother-in-law: James Straight, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews with whom he loved to spend time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Father Jim Gaynor, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will take place in Akron, Ohio at the convenience of the family. Many thanks to the staff at Hospice for their love and care, especially to Irving who made Kathryn smile every single day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chef StanzianoYoung's Jersey Dairy Scholarship Fund slated for culinary students from the area Career Tech Centers (administered through the Ohio Restaurant and Hospitality Alliance, 100 E. Campus View Bl., #150, Columbus, OH 43235. Attn: Chef Stanziano Scholarship Fund) a 501(c)(3) organization). 100% of your donation will go towards scholarships for culinary students. Donations can also be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Edward, (Attn: Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420); or reach out and help someone in need. Help an elderly person, child, or anyone in between in the spirit of Edward himself. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com