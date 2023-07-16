STANT, Michael Douglas



STANT, Michael Douglas, 63, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 in his residence with his wife next to his side. He was born July 21, 1959 in Springfield; the son of Charles R. and Dona (Smith) Stant. He was a member of the Eagles and Union Club. Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife of 36 years, Tomi (Jones); three children, James (Angela) Wolf, Barbara Wolf and Becky Parks; four grandchildren, Annika and Annaliese Parks and Josiah and Georgia Wolf; one brother, Gary (Cathy) Stant and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Shawn. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



