STANISZ, Chris



July 15, 1947 – Feb. 21, 2022



Christine Marie Stanisz age 74 of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Mary Stanisz (both deceased). Preceded in death by her brother George. Survived by Bobby Ball her cherished partner, companion and loving caretaker, her special friends Joe, Cheryle, and Barbara Ball, her brother Marty (Sheryl) Stanisz and her favorite nephew Joe (Sarah) Stanisz. Graduate of Lincoln Way HS and University of St Francis. Former Brookville HS English and Latin teacher. Retired from the Dayton United States Post Office and served as a Postal Employee Steward. Chris will be missed by all who knew her for her wit, kind personality,



loving heart, well versed vast knowledge of many subjects and her beautiful, impeccable penmanship. Funeral Services will be private with private interment at St Mary's Cemetery



Mokena, Il.

