STANFILL, Wallace



Age 74 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1948, in Hazard, KY, the son of the late James E. and Alberta (nee Lykins) Stanfill. Wallace was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired City of Fairfield Police Officer. In 1970 he married Janette Mathieson in Corby England. He is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years Janette Stanfill; one son Andrew (Leesa) Stanfill; four grandchildren Christopher Stanfill, Kirsten Stanfill, Bethany Grigson, and Natalee Grigson; three great-grandchildren Bryson Stanfill, Zane Stanfill, and Noryan Raffay; one sister Jean (the late David) Doty. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother EJ Stanfill. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Mr. Stanfill will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

