Standley, Melvin W.



Melvin W. Standley, age 82 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He was born June 28, 1941 in Los Angeles, California the son of Elihu and Anna Standley. Mel was an avid horse owner and trainer. His passion was deer hunting and fishing. He was a fellow of the Moose Lodge 73 in Beavercreek for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, Elihu Wells Standley; mother, Anna Standley; daughter, Sharon LeVeck; brother, Victor DelGrosso and son-in-law, Tim Blair. Mel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary, who will dearly miss him; daughters, Sherry (Bill) Ruddy and Cynthia Blair; sister, Natalie Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Jamie (Roni) Gray, Jack (Diane) Wright and Jim Bob (Jan) Seaton. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with funeral service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Mel will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



