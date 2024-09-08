Standley, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Standley, age 83, of Beavercreek, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on August 31, 2024. Mary was born in Carroll County, Virginia on April 26, 1941 to the late Troy and Alta Worrell. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon; brother, Michael; and her sisters, Trudy and Peggy. She is survived by daughters, Sherry (Bill) Ruddy and Cynthia (Dec. Tim) Blair; sister, Idiana (Anthony); grandchildren, Amanda (Larry), Brandon (Ashley), Joshua (Amanda) and Whittney (Johnny); great-grandchildren, Alex, Hollie, Titus, Arabella, Ainsley, Jace, Mia Grace and Greyson John. Mary retired from Heartland of Beavercreek. She was a member of The Moose Lodge #73 for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed canning, cooking, reading, watching Westerns, spending time with her dogs and special friends, Jack and Diane, Diane Levi, Jan and Jim Bob and Jamie Gray. Mary was deeply loved by her daughters. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Sherry and Bill took special care of Mary for the last four months until her passing. She was a fighter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton). Services will be held privately by the family.



