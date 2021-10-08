STANDLEY, Dianna Lynn



66 of Springfield, passed away October 6, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 18, 1955, the daughter of Glessner and



Patricia Conklin. She was a 1973 graduate of South High School, where she was a proud member of the National Honor Society. Dianna at the age of fifty, began her higher education later graduating with her Associate Degree from Clark State University and she was president of Phi Theta Kappa. She was a member of the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene, where she was very



active in many aspects. Dianna also was a blood donor having donated 399 units. In her spare time, she enjoyed making crafts especially crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan Snell. Survivors include her husband Blaire Randolph Standley, whom she married on May 6, 1975; children Lisa Michelle (Wilson Manuel) Francisco Esteban,



Sarah Nichole (Robert Young, Jr.) Standley and Blaire David (Tiffany) Standley; brothers Jerry (Diane) Conklin and James Conklin; sister Carol (Terry) Cooper; grandchildren Savannah, Carson, Pauline and Nova; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Dianna will be Saturday, at 3:00PM at the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Joe and Vicki Case. A gathering will begin at 2:00PM. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL has been entrusted with the final



arrangements.



