STANAFORD, Mary Ethel



Age 96, of West Carrollton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021. Mary was born October 12, 1925, at Little Poplar Creek, KY, to the late Bubbie and Della (Mayne) Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents,



husband Russell Stanaford, December 13, 2013, and daughter Linda K. Overholt, July 10, 2020. Surviving is her son-in-law Ronald E. Overholt, 2 grandchildren: Russell Evers and Wendi and husband Brian Marsh, 2 great-grandchildren: Kylie Marsh and Bethany Evers. Private services. Final resting place will be Miami Valley Memory Gardens. MaMaw will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements in care of Sanner



Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

