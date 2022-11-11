STAMPER, Mary Elaine



Age 71, of Kettering, passed away November 8, 2022. She was born March 20, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Doris Redick. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Hunt. Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clifford Stamper; children: Angela Perez (Sergio), Jason Stamper (Jen) and Jenny Garber (Timothy); grandchildren: Amy Hampton (Jimmie), Dakota Kelley (Riley), Destani Esquivel (Jesus), Britney Garber, Harmony Greco (Angelous), Kaden Garber, Xavier Garber, Justus Garber, Taylor Stamper, Nicholas Stamper, Riley Stamper, Willow Stamper, MaRhiana Perez and Christian Perez; great-grandchildren: Ashton, Brayden, Everly and Kylee; brother, Jim Redick (Kelly); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to The Gideon's. To share a memory of Mary or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

