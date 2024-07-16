Stamper, LloydWinna



LloydWinna Stamper, age 87, of Lebanon, OH passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024. She was born January 12, 1937, the daughter of Lloyd and Cora Slusher.







LloydWinna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and was an excellent baker. LloydWinna was an active member of Home Avenue First Church of God for over 25 years.







In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Smethers; and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Stamper.







LloydWinna is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Stamper Jr.; sons, James Stamper III, Doug Stamper; daughter, Jackie (David) Sims; and 7 loving grandchildren.







Visitation will be 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Home Avenue First Church of God, 426 E Home Ave, Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Dave McCowan officiating. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com