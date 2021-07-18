STALLWORTH,



Adrienne A.



Adrienne A. Stallworth, age 86, passed away at her home peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born to the late Arthur B. Dungey Jr. and Lucretia M. Lewis on January 11, 1935. She was a former member of Phillips Temple CME and Bethel Missionary Baptist. She was well traveled and a very stylish woman who lived life to the fullest. She was an artist and enjoyed playing her piano. She was a sales associate for Billy Lewis, Metropolitan in the Dayton area, and over 20 years at Macy's in California. In her later years she worked in California for Zerweck Electric before moving back to Dayton to fully retire.



She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Sarah Uman and Latanya Dungey, brother: Aherene Dungey, and daughter: Renee' Dungey. She is survived by her loving family who will miss her deeply; daughter: Brenda Burks, son: Tyuan Stallworth, sisters: Yvonne McFarland, Lucretia Ivory, Deborah Dillard, LaWanda Dungey, and LeDean Dungey (Julie), brother: Lemenuel Dungey Sr. (Teresa), grandchildren: Charles Burks, D'Azrell Fleming, Renyama Dungey, Marguerite Guilebeau, Skye Stallworth, Tyuan Stallworth Jr. and a host of great-grandchildren. She will remain in the hearts of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family will be having a private memorial gathering.

