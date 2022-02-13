STALL, Paul

STALL, Sr., Paul E.



Age 96 of Kettering passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. Paul was an avid University of Dayton Flyer Basketball fan (ticket holder for 72 seasons) and followed them to games all over the country. Besides his family and church, nothing provided Paul more joy, fulfillment and excitement than Flyer Basketball. Paul was born and raised on a farm and that upbringing established a life-long love of gardening. He also did an extensive amount of traveling; all over Europe including Spain, Germany, Ireland, along with travels to Mexico and an Alaskan Cruise. Paul was a WWII Navy Veteran stationed in the Pacific Theatre and also traveled with the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October, 2011. Paul was retired from Frigidaire as a Purchasing Supervisor and is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Eileen (Bruns); a daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Rodney) Smith; three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul (Mary Lou), Tim (Cindy), Dain (Susie); eight grandchildren and their spouses, Denise (Chad) Sprague, Alex



(Katie) Stall, Kellye (Chris) Watt, Emily (Kyle) Karadak, Liesa Bohache, Arick (Ashleigh) Stall, Eryn Stall, Audrey (Alex) Neary; ten great-grandchildren, Connor, Mason Sprague, Braylon Bohache, McKenna, Noah Watt, Lucas, Kellen, Felicity, Zelie Stall and Lincoln Neary. Paul has one surviving sister (Ida Mae Goebel) and was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. Friends and family may visit from 5-7pm on Monday, February 15 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering and from 10:30am-11:00am on Tuesday at St. Mary Church, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am then Paul will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mary Church. Online donations may be made to stmarydayton.org.

